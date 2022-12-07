3 Kashmiri Pandits, 11 minorities killed in 2022: Govt

3 Kashmiri Pandits among 14 minorities killed in Jammu & Kashmir so far in 2022: Govt

Union Minister Nityanand Rai said 180 terrorists, 31 security personnel and 31 civilians were also killed in J&K

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 07 2022, 17:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 17:07 ist
Kashmiri Pandits protest against Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid's remarks on 'The Kashmir Files'. Credit: PTI File Photo

As many as 14 people belonging to minority communities, including three Kashmiri Pandits, have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said 180 terrorists, 31 security personnel and 31 civilians were also killed in J-K in 123 terrorist incidents this year so far.

"14 persons belonging to minorities including three Kashmiri Pandits have been killed in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since January, 2022 till November 30, 2022," he said replying to a written question.

Also Read | BJP exploiting pain, suffering of Kashmiri Pandits: Mehbooba Mufti

Rai said there were certain media reports of Kashmiri Pandit Sangharsh Samiti highlighting their security concerns and various measures have been taken by the government to protect the lives of minorities which include group security in the form of static guards, day and night area domination, round the clock 'nakas' at strategic points among others.

Under Prime Minister's Development Package, 2015, 3,000 government jobs for Kashmiri migrants have been created of which, 2,639 have been appointed in the last five years, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kashmiri Pandits
Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
Nityanand Rai
Rajya Sabha
Migrants

What's Brewing

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend

 