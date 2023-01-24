3 killed as multi-storey residential building collapses in Lucknow

At least three people were killed and some others feared trapped in the rubble after a multi-storey residential building collapsed in Lucknow's Hazratganj on Tuesday, officials said.
"Rescue operation is going on. NDRF-SDRF personnel have arrived at the spot. Police jawans and fire brigade personnel have also arrived at the spot. Three bodies have been found so far and sent to hospital," Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak told reporters.
Asked if the collapse on Wazir Hasan road was due to an earthquake earlier in the day, Lucknow District Magistrate Suryapal Gangwar told PTI, "Nothing can be said now."
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to provide adequate treatment facilities to the injured. Directions have also been issued to hospitals to stay alert.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' tops Oscar noms
'Elvis,' 'Everything Everywhere' vie for Oscar nods
Mandhana, Harmanpreet, Renuka in ODI team of the year
'Most traumatising': Hamilton on racial abuse in school
Which came first, inflation or the egg meme?
No spotlight is no problem for some players at Aus Open