MP: 3 dead, more than 10 injured in bus-truck collision

3 killed, more than 10 injured as bus collides with truck in MP

More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at Tendukheda's community health centre.

PTI
PTI, Damoh,
  • Jun 20 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 19:00 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons were killed and more than 10 others injured when a private bus collided head-on with a container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place on Tendukheda-Jhalon road, an official said.

Also Read: 19 injured as bus falls into canal in Jammu & Kashmir's Samba

The passenger bus and the container truck collided head-on near Barkoti village, Damoh's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Passenger Sangeeta Chowkse (60), bus driver Narayan Thakur (45), and helper Pratap Singh (40) died in the accident, he said.

More than 10 others were injured and undergoing treatment at Tendukheda's community health centre, the official said.

The container truck's driver was seriously injured and referred to a hospital in Jabalpur for further treatment, he added.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Madhya Pradesh
Road accident
Accident

Related videos

What's Brewing

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 