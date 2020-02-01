3 Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammed millitants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Three Pakistani militants affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit travelling in a truck towards Srinagar were killed in an encounter with security forces at a toll plaza in Nagrota near Jammu on Friday morning.

A policeman was also injured after the militants opened fire at the security team when the truck was stopped at around 5.15 am for a security check at Ban toll plaza on Jammu-Srinagar national highway, police said. J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh while confirming the killing of three militants in the shootout said, “One terrorist was killed in the morning. In the subsequent firing, two more terrorists were killed and two overground workers of the terrorists arrested.”

He said it was a group of four Pakistani terrorists who were going to Kashmir. “The module is from a fresh infiltration that could have happened from the International Border last night. The truck was stopped as part of regular checking in Nagrota,” the police chief told reporters.

Reports said combing operations are going on in area which is not far from 16 Corps headquarters of the Army. Traffic was suspended on the highway for time being.