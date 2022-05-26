3 terrorists killed in encounter at Kupwara in J&K

3 terrorists killed in encounter at Kupwara in J&K

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 26 2022, 08:25 ist
  • updated: May 26 2022, 08:36 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Three terrorists affiliated with terror outfit LeT were neutralised in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Kreeri in North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

"Their identification is being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have been recovered," IGP Kashmir told ANI.

"Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of terrorists in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating terrorists were intercepted by the Army and the Police," police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Kupwara

What's Brewing

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

Boeing Starliner capsule returns to Earth from ISS

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

DH Toon | Kapil Sibal out, Congress on sticky wicket

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Morning of horror: The Texas school shooter's path

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Age no bar: B'luru man, 49, basks in Everest glory

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

Guide for men: How to treat women at the workplace 101

 