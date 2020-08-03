4 dead, 3 children injured as car rams into truck in Chhattisgarh

Four people, including three of a family, were killed and three children injured after their SUV collided with a stationary truck in Chhattisgarh's Korba district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place early in the morning near Patla village under Bango police station area on Ambikapur- Korba highway, said Pankaj Patel, Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Katghora.

The deceased were identified as Moni Kumari (32), her relatives Deepak Kumar Sharma (22), and Tripurari Sharma (32) and driver Shankar Kahar (40), all natives of Bihar, he said.

Moni's daughter Manvi (6) and sons Manav (6) and Mayank (4) sustained injuries, the SDOP said.

Moni and her family had left for Korba from Bihar on Sunday to take part in the tenth-day ritual after her father's death, he said.

"It seems the driver fell asleep due to which the vehicle rammed into a stationary truck parked on the opposite side of the road," Patel said.