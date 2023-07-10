4 persons stranded on rock in swollen Narmada river rescued after 13-hour operation in MP

Four persons stuck on a rock in the swollen Narmada river near Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district were rescued on Monday morning by the NDRF after a more than 13-hour operation, police said.
The four persons, belonging to Garhapurva in Jabalpur town, arrived at the spot for fishing on Sunday afternoon, Bhedaghat police station in-charge Shafiq Khan said.
They got stuck on the rock following a sudden rise in the Narmada river level due to heavy rainfall in the upstream areas, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shivesh Singh Baghel said.
The stranded persons were provided food and life jackets through a drone in the night, he said.
The rescue operation was launched at around 5 pm on Sunday and ended by 6:30 am on Monday, Khan said.
A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued the four persons, Baghel added.
