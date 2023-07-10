MP: 4 persons stranded on rock in Narmada river rescued

4 persons stranded on rock in swollen Narmada river rescued after 13-hour operation in MP

The stranded persons were provided food and life jackets through a drone in the night

PTI
PTI, Jabalpur,
  • Jul 10 2023, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 11:09 ist
The rescue operation was launched at around 5 pm on Sunday and ended by 6:30 am on Monday, Khan said. Credit: Twitter/@PTI

Four persons stuck on a rock in the swollen Narmada river near Bhedaghat in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district were rescued on Monday morning by the NDRF after a more than 13-hour operation, police said.

The four persons, belonging to Garhapurva in Jabalpur town, arrived at the spot for fishing on Sunday afternoon, Bhedaghat police station in-charge Shafiq Khan said.

They got stuck on the rock following a sudden rise in the Narmada river level due to heavy rainfall in the upstream areas, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shivesh Singh Baghel said.

Also Read | 36 hours of incessant rains push Delhi to brink of floods

The stranded persons were provided food and life jackets through a drone in the night, he said.

The rescue operation was launched at around 5 pm on Sunday and ended by 6:30 am on Monday, Khan said.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued the four persons, Baghel added.

Madhya Pradesh
India News
Rainfall
rains

