Gujarat ATS apprehends 4 Sri Lankans suspected to be ISIS members at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday apprehended four Sri Lankan citizens from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The four are said to be connected with banned terrorist organisation ISIS.

According to primary details, the four flew from Colombo to Chennai and then landed at Ahmedabad airport. ATS sources said that based on intelligence input, the four were apprehended at the airport and are being questioned.

The Gujarat Director General of Police Vikas Sahai is expected to address the media soon with more details. Meanwhile, ATS sources said that they are checking the travel history of the Sri Lankan citizens, who primary facie, were being guided by some unidentified handler.

"We are going through their travel history and other evidence about their plan," an ATS source said.