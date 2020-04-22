400 OPD mobile vans deployed in Rajasthan to treat other diseases amid coronavirus

People suffering from various diseases in Rajasthan will now be able to avail treatment closer home as the Ashok Gehlot government has deployed 400 OPD mobile vans across the state.
"In order to ensure common patients do not face any trouble due to COVID-19, 400 OPD mobile vans will be operating across the state from today," Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said.
"These mobile vans will be available at the subdivision headquarters as well as other important places and will reach the villages-towns to provide treatment of common diseases to patients," he said in a tweet.
Gehlot said that if someone comes with a serious illness, higher authorities will be informed so that the patient can get treatment immediately.
Instructions have been given to the chief medical and health officers in this regard, he added.
