Hindu Sena members held for defacing Owaisi's residence

5 Hindu Sena members held for vandalising AIMIM chief Owaisi's residence in Delhi: Police

National president of the outfit Vishnu Gupta said they were offended with the Hyderabad MP's 'anti-Hindu' statements

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2021, 22:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 23:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Delhi Police arrested five members of the Hindu Sena on Tuesday for allegedly vandalising the official residence of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at Ashoka Road here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said five people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Police said they received information regarding the incident at around 5 pm and rushed to the spot.

A senior police officer said a case has been registered against the accused under sections 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, and section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at the Parliament Street police station.

Police said although nobody was attacked or injured in the incident, public property was damaged, which is an offence.

In a video clip on social media, state president of Hindu Sena Lalit Kumar said they went to Owaisi's residence to teach him a lesson as he speaks against Hindus at his rallies.

Around 4 pm, members of the Hindu Sena vandalised Owaisi's residence. National president of the outfit Vishnu Gupta said they were offended with the Hyderabad MP's "anti-Hindu" statements.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief remains in the headlines by continuously giving anti-Hindu statements and a case against him has already been registered in Uttar Pradesh, Gupta said.

The Hindu Sena requests Owaisi not to give such statements, he added.

Police said the incident took place around 5 pm. A PCR call was received, following which the five Hindu Sena members were arrested, they added.

Those arrested are from northeast Delhi, police said, adding that they vandalised the back gate of Owaisi's residence.

Asaduddin Owaisi
vandalism
Delhi
Arrest
AIMIM

