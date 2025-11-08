Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Delay in police complaint shouldn't affect chances of compensation in accidents: Karnataka HC

On September 10, 2014, the tribunal dismissed both the claim petitions, with a finding that there was a delay in giving a complaint to police and that the couple failed to discharge their burden.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 November 2025, 16:35 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Courtpolice complaint

Follow us on :

Follow Us