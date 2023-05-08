5 more cheetahs to move out of MP's KNP before monsoon

5 more cheetahs to be released into free-ranging conditions in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno before monsoon

Cheetahs were chosen for release based on their behavioural characteristics and approachability by the monitoring teams

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 16:47 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 16:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Five cheetahs -- three females and two males -- will be released from the acclimatisation camps into free-ranging conditions in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park before the onset of the monsoon in June, Union Environment Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said the decision was taken after a team of experts reviewed the current status of the "Project Cheetah" on the directions of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA).

"Five more cheetahs (three females and two males) will be released from the acclimatisation camps into free-roaming conditions in KNP before the onset of the monsoon rains in June," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Lions can be brought to Kuno once cheetahs stabilise, says wildlife expert Divyabhanusinh

It said the cheetahs will be allowed to move out of KNP and will not necessarily be "recaptured unless they venture into areas where they are in significant danger".

Cheetahs were chosen for release based on their behavioural characteristics and approachability by the monitoring teams.

Also Read | Inadequate space for cheetahs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, claims ex-WII official

So far, four of the eight cheetahs that were brought from Namibia have been released from the fenced acclimatisation camps into free-ranging conditions in KNP.

Two males (Gaurav and Shaurya) have stayed within the park and have not shown any interest in exploring the landscape beyond the borders of the park, according to the statement.

