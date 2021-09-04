6 companies of PAC, 2 companies of RAF to be deployed for Kisan Mahapanchayat in UP

Six companies of the provincial armed constabulary (PAC) and two companies of rapid action force (RAF) will be deployed for the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' to be held on Sunday on issues concerning farmers, including the contentious Central farm laws.

DIG of Saharanpur range Preetinder Singh said on Saturday that the event will be videographed while five SSPs, seven ASPs and 40 police inspectors will be posted on security duty.

Bharatiya Kisan Union general secretary and member of Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmer unions spearheading the anti-agriculture law stir, Yudhvir Singh said that issues such as the Central farm laws, sugarcane support price and power supply would be discussed in the Kisan mahapanchayat.

Farmers from across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra will take part in the programme.