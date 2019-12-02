60k Rajasthan anganwadis to serve dal, roti, til laddoo

In an attempt to add variety to food served at 60,000 Anganwadi centres across Rajasthan, the Child and Women Development Department has decided to revamp the conventional menu by adding dal, roti, til (sesame) and besan (gram flour) laddoos to the list.

The new menu proposed by the Women and Child Development Department will cater to around 40 lakh children and pregnant and lactating mothers in the state. In an attempt to fight malnutrition, these anganwadi centres, play a vital role in providing nutritious food to women and children.

According to the last report of the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey, in Rajasthan as many as 40.9% children under five years are underweight and 44.4% are anaemic. The state government's Women and Child Development Department sees malnutrition as a challenge.

Stating the menu change as a targeted intervention, secretary, women and child development department, KK Pathak told DH, "The repetition of the menu was found boring by women and child having the meal every day. Which is why we tried to make it tasty and full of nutrients."

Presently, the children and women were gud (jaggery) and chana or murmura (puffed rice) and halwa as snacks. But according to the revised menu, now milk will be served one day per week and fruits and poha (flattened rice) twice a week. As per the new suggestions, the department will serve rotis, rice, and vegetables as cooked meals. Earlier, khichdi and dalia were served as cooked meal.

For pregnant, lactating women and children from six months to three years, grains, lentils and besan will be replaced by moong barfi. The scheme has been approved by women and child development minister Mamta Bhupesh. However, it awaits the last confirmation from CM Ashok Gehlot.

Morning snacks and afternoon meals are served in Anganwadi centres. The Centre has given Rs 800 crore to the state under the ICDS, which covers 40 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme, 10 lakh are children from 3-6 years who get hot cooked meals in anganwadis and 30 lakh are children and women who get take-home ration.