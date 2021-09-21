7-year-old raped, murdered in Rajasthan's Nagaur

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 21 2021, 16:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 16:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by a neighbour in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused kidnapped the girl from her residence in a village under Padu Kalan police station limits on Monday and took her to a secluded place, where he raped her.

A case has been registered against the accused, Dinesh Jat (20), for kidnap, rape and murder and he has been detained, Padu Kalan Station House Officer (SHO) Ashok Bishu said.

He said the post-mortem has been conducted and the body will be handed over to the family.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal demanded strict action against the accused and expressed condolence to the bereaved family.

"Merta legislator Indira Bawri met the aggrieved family members. We stand with the family for justice and action against the accused. May God give peace to the departed soul," Beniwal tweeted.

