800 ghats in Delhi ready for Chhath Puja celebrations, says Sisodia

  • Nov 08 2021, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 19:03 ist
Devotees offer prayers during the 'Chhat Puja'. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Delhi government has prepared 800 ghats for people to celebrate Chhath Puja, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.

He appealed to people to follow all Covid protocols during Chhath Puja celebrations.

"Till 2015, there used to be only 80 ghats for Chhath Puja and they were not for common people but were run by committees comprising BJP and Congress workers. But after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, we made sure that people, at the mohalla level, could form committees and prepare ghats with the help of the government," Sisodia said at a press conference.

He said there are nearly 800 ghats in the city where Chhath Puja is being celebrated with pomp and show.

"While celebrating the festival, please follow all the precautions. Covid-19 is still there. Celebrate the festival but please be careful," the minister said.

Chhath, celebrated after Diwali, involves the offering of "Arghya" by fasting women to the Sun god in knee-deep water.

Some experts believe that water could lead to the spread of the coronavirus infection when a large number of people celebrate Chhath.

