800 kg firecrackers seized from Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 03 2021, 00:38 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2021, 00:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Over 800 kg firecrackers were seized from central Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar, an official statement said on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the central district administration received information about illegal sale of firecrackers in Sadar Bazaar following which a team of officials under the supervision of District Magistrate Akriti Sagar was constituted.

The team projected as vendors from Haryana who wanted to purchase firecrackers from Delhi. The decoy team reached at the godown at Mahavir Bazar, Teliwara, Sadar Bazar and met Mohammad Izaj, a resident of Bihar. After reaching the spot, they found two rooms full of firecrackers weighting around 879 kg, it stated.

Thereafter, the team informed the local police. The police were handed over the seized firecrackers and directed to take action under appropriate sections of law, it said.

On Tuesday, the Task Force of Department of Food Safety, Delhi seized around 700 kg of spurious 'khoya' at Khoya Mandi Mori Gate, Delhi and around 1,000 kg of adulterated 'paneer' at Azadpur Subzi Mandi, officials said.

Delhi
firecrackers
India News

