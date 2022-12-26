90 sheep, 8 vultures die after being hit by 2 trains in Uttar Pradesh

2 trains hit and kill 90 sheep, 8 vultures in UP

The incident took place in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge

IANS
IANS, Balrampur,
  • Dec 26 2022, 07:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2022, 07:58 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Nearly 90 sheep and eight vultures were killed on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

The incident took place in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge.

Read | Rail tracks, the new slaughterhouse

According to reports, the cattle were attacked by dogs and ran towards the railway track where they were hit by the train.

A few hours later, vultures gathered over the cattle carcass when they, too, were hit by another train.

