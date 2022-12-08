998 arrested in special drive against contraband, arms offenders in Haryana

The Haryana Police on Thursday said it has arrested 998 people and lodged 785 FIRs during a special drive against drugs, firearms, and excise law offenders.

The cases were registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Arms Act, and the Excise Act.

Director General of Police (DGP) P K Agrawal in a statement here said the police department had been collecting intelligence on criminal activities in the state including on trafficking of illegal arms, narcotic substances, and illicit liquor.

A total of 970 teams comprising 6,333 police personnel from across districts conducted coordinated raids on December 7 which went on throughout the day, he said.

"The element of surprise and simultaneous targeting of criminals at multiple locations led to very encouraging results," he said.

In these raids, police seized 52 illegal firearms and 24 cartridges.

They also seized 7.951 kg ganja, 167.77 grams heroin, 3.992 kg opium, 5.350 kg poppy husk, 242 bottles of prohibited syrup, and 25 banned injections, according to police.

The raiding teams also managed to nab 137 proclaimed offenders and 33 bail jumpers.

Cracking down on bootleggers, the teams confiscated 3,866 bottles of country-made liquor, 300 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor, 59 bottles of beer, 824 bottles of licit liquor, and 1,483 bottles of illicit liquor.

Police also recovered Rs 4.44 lakh in cash from the accused arrested under the Gambling Act.