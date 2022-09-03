A playground or temple - What will replace Noida's twin towers?

After the demolition of Supertech’s twin towers, the empty land may now be used for constructing playground or a temple.

According to UBS Teotia, the president of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of Emerald Court society, as far as the construction of a temple is concerned, an extraordinary general (EGM) meeting of all residents will be called, where a decision will be taken with the consent of all residents, a report by The Indian Express said.

Teotia said, “A park or playground can be constructed on the land where the towers once stood." Residents actively participated in Ganesh puja organised in the society premises on Wednesday. A resident said, “This was a very long ordeal, and we have finally started getting back to our normal lives. We had a great time celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi the other day.”

However, people have not made up their minds about what should be done with the empty land. “It is too early to say anything right now as there is a lot of debris which will take time to be removed. These things can be decided once the land has been cleaned up,” a resident told the publication.

"It has not been decided yet what will be built there. Until the debris is completely removed, it is difficult to say what will be built there. Many people are writing anything, I don't care about all those things, when the debris is removed, then Supertech will clear the situation as to what will be built there," Supertech Group owner RK Arora told IANS.

According to Mayur Mehta, the project manager of the demolition at Edifice Engineering, removal of debris from the location will take some time. “Excavators have been deployed to segregate the steel bits from the concrete, and this will take another four-five days pursuant to which we will begin sending the concrete debris to the C&D waste plant for processing," he said.

(With agency inputs)