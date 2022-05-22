A suicide note, gas leak: Mother, 2 daughters found dead in Delhi apartment

Three members of a family were found dead on late Saturday evening inside a flat in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, police said.

On Saturday at 8.55 pm, police received information that flat number 207 of Vasant Apartment in Vasant Vihar was locked from inside and the persons inside the house were not responding, a senior police officer said.

Police managed to open the door and found that the gas cylinder was partially opened in the house and there was a suicide note too, the officer said.

On checking the inner room, three bodies were found lying on the bed and three small 'angithi' were kept in the room. It is presumed that they have died due to suffocation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

The deceased have been identified as Manju and her daughters Anshika and Anku, police said.

Manju's husband had died in April last year due to coronavirus and since then the family was in depression, and she was also bedridden due to illness, police said.