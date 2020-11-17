AAP demands cases to be lodged against Punjab, Haryana CMs for stubble-burning

The AAP wants to appeal to the Air Quality Commission as well as the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance and lodge cases of criminal negligence against the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab for pollution plaguing Delhi due to stubble-burning, party spokesperson Atishi said on Tuesday.
Addressing a press conference, she said the people of the national capital are unable to breathe in clean air due to stubble-burning in Punjab and Haryana.
The pollution caused by stubble-burning has further weakened the lungs of people, which were already affected due to Covid-19, the Kalkaji MLA said.
"We want to appeal to the Air Quality Commission as well as the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter and file cases against the chief ministers of Haryana and Punjab. We demand that cases of criminal negligence must be filed against them. It is their criminal negligence because of which Delhi-NCR and the entire north India are suffering from a public health emergency," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo