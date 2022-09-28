AAP's Amanatullah Khan granted bail in Waqf Board case

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan granted bail in Waqf Board case

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 28 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2022, 16:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who was arrested in a case related to alleged irregularities in the Waqf Board.

"The application is allowed. Personal bond of Rs one lakh (with one surety of the like amount to be furnished)," Special Judge Vikas Dhull said.

A detailed order from the court is awaited.

Earlier, on Tuesday the court had reserved its order on Khan's bail plea.

Also Read | Delhi HC asks AAP to take down defamatory posts against L-G Saxena

The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) arrested Khan after conducting raids at his premises on September 16.

According to the FIR, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people by violating all norms and government guidelines.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against such illegal recruitment, it said.

Further, it was alleged that as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, Khan rented out several properties of the Waqf Board illegally amid allegations of corruption and favouritism, it added.

The FIR also alleged that Khan misappropriated funds of the Waqf Board comprising grants-in-aid from the Delhi government.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amanatullah Khan
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP
Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Taj Mahal most ticketed ASI site for domestic tourists

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

Malala's production firm unveils first slate with Apple

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

'Log saath aate gaye aur karvaan banta gaya': Tharoor

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Suryakumar, Rohit rise in ICC T20I Player rankings

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

Losses to Valley's apple spark talk of discrimination

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in MP's Bandhavgarh

 