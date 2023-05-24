AAP MP Sanjay Singh's aides face ED searches in liquor policy case

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting searches at the premises of his aides in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.
Singh, in a statement to news agency ANI, said the ED searches were under way at the premises of his colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra.
#WATCH | Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh alleges ED raids are being conducted at the premises of his colleagues Ajit Tyagi and Sarvesh Mishra. pic.twitter.com/P2BICTr45D
— ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2023
More to follow...
