AAP to make important announcement for Uttarakhand on Tuesday: Kejriwal

AAP to make key announcement for U'khand: Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 16 2021, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2021, 15:49 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said his party will make a very important announcement for Uttarakhand on August 17 that will prove to be a milestone in the state's development.

He also said he will visit Uttarakhand on Tuesday.

"I am going to Uttarakhand tomorrow. Aam Aadmi Party is going to make a very important announcement tomorrow. This announcement will prove to be a milestone for the progress and development of Uttarakhand," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are due next year.

Aam Aadmi Party has said it will contest the elections and raise development issues as part of its poll campaign.

Arvind Kejriwal
Uttarakhand
Aam Aadmi Party
India News

