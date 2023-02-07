'Aftab took date to house with Shraddha's body parts'

Aftab took date to house with Shraddha's body parts: Delhi Police tell court

The accused came in contact with several women through Bumble, a dating app

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2023, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 19:55 ist
Aftab apologized to police for killing Shraddha, as per the chargesheet. Credit: IANS Photo

Aftab Amin Poonawala was dating several women through an app and even brought one to his residence while the body parts of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar were lying in the house, the Delhi police claimed in the charge sheet filed before a city court.

Giving a chilling account of the gory crime, the police alleged that Poonawala’s partner Walkar was “already living in constant fear of getting killed” even before the accused decided to get rid of her in a barbaric and brutal manner.

Read | Shraddha Walkar murder case: Delhi court to scrutinize charge sheet against Aftab Poonawala

According to excerpts of the 6,629-page-long charge sheet, accessed by PTI, soon after the murder of Walkar, the accused again came in contact with several women through Bumble, a dating app.

Poonawala, 28, allegedly strangled Walkar on May 18 last year and sawed her body into several pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Chhattarpur locality.

He later disposed of the body parts across the city over several days.

A Delhi court on Tuesday took cognisance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi Police.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Aftab Poonawala
India News
Delhi

What's Brewing

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

'Most Indian workspaces not suited for specially-abled'

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

KIA post-Covid recovery at 82%, 27.5 mn pax in 2022

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

Exhibition of Vermeer paintings to open in Amsterdam

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

How Manchester City came to face Premier League charges

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Turkey quake: Why structures fell in 'pancake mode'

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Have a firm idea about films I want to do: Rahul Khanna

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Here’s how to help victims of the earthquake

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

Bengaluru hotel rooms sold out in busy February

 