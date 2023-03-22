After strong tremors, Delhi sees another minor quake

After strong tremors, Delhi sees another minor earthquake

Strong tremors had jolted large swathes of north India, including Delhi-NCR, on Tuesday night

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2023, 17:46 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 17:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 2.7 magnitude earthquake struck the national capital on Wednesday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

The quake occurred at 4:42 pm. The epicentre was in west Delhi and the depth was five kilometres, it said.

A powerful earthquake of 6.8-magnitude had jolted the city on Tuesday night and its epicentre was in Afghanistan's Hindu Kush region, while its depth was 156 kilometres.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
Earthquake
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

 