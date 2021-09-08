After UP, Delhi and Noida see surge in viral fever cases

Doctors in the National Capital Region are seeing an increase in cases of viral infection in children.

This comes after last week, Uttar Pradesh reported a spike in cases of viral fever, dengue, and malaria. Firozabad has become a hotspot, with a majority of cases being reported from there.

According to health officials, vector indices were found to be high in the district, Hindustan Times reported.

Doctors in Delhi have blamed seasonal influenza for the surge in infections.

In accordance with guidelines, these people are tested for Covid-19 and has returned negative test results. Currently, 7 out of 10 cases are causing fever due to the flu.

Dr Nitin Gupta, Director, General Pediatrics of a children's hospital spoke to the publication and said, "We are in midst of an outbreak of viral fevers. We are getting a lot of viral fever cases in children. Almost 25 per cent of our OPDs consist of children coming down with fever commonly with symptoms like cold, cough and fever."

He also added that there are simple virals and in few cases H3N2, which is a form of swine flu.

Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS, Noida said that six children have been admitted to the hospital with viral fever and one case is of dengue. "We are getting almost 30 patients daily in OPD with complaints of viral fever," he added.

In Uttar Pradesh, areas such as Bareilly, Budaun, Moradabad, and Philbit districts of Rohilkhand region. Chief medical superintendent (CMS) of Budaun district hospital Vijay Bahadur Raj said that they are receiving 1,100 to 1,400 outpatients every day and most of them complain of symptoms resembling viral fever.