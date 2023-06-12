Ahead of Congress' campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi attends Narmada puja

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday offered prayers to the Narmada River, considered the lifeline of Madhya Pradesh, after arriving in Jabalpur where she will kickstart her party's campaign for the year-end Assembly polls with a rally.

Jabalpur, also known as Sanskardhrani, is the cultural capital of the state and has been adorned with cutouts of mace-carrying Hanuman ahead of the visit.

Gandhi performed puja along the banks of the Narmada at Gwarighat accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, party general secretary in-charge of the state J P Agrawal and Rajya Sabha M P Vivek Tankha.

Gandhi, who was presented with an idol of Lord Ganesh by local MLA Tarun Bhanot, and other leaders pledged to keep the Narmada clean.