Rat onboard delays AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight by 2 hrs

AI's Srinagar-Jammu flight delayed by around 2 hrs after rat sighted onboard; DGCA begins probe

The scheduled time of departure of flight AI822 was 2.15 pm. Due to the incident, it departed around 4.10 pm

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 21 2022, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2022, 21:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A Srinagar-Jammu flight of the Tata group-run Air India was delayed by approximately two hours on Thursday after a rat was sighted onboard the aircraft, officials said.

Aviation regulator DGCA has begun a probe into the incident, officials said.

The flight departed from the Srinagar airport after the rat was removed from the plane, the officials said, adding the delay due to the incident was of about two hours.

The scheduled time of departure of flight AI822 was 2.15 pm. Due to the incident, it departed around 4.10 pm, they said.

Air India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter.

The Tata Group took over the operations of Air India on January 27. The Centre sold the airline to the Tata Group on October 8 last year after a successful bidding process.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Air India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

Bitcoin's new puzzle: How to ditch fossil fuels

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

DH Radio | The phenomenal debut of Gujarat Titans

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

'Days or hours left': Russia tightens noose on Mariupol

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Decoding Harappa’s culinary culture

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Obama takes on a new role: Fighting disinformation

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

Social modelling for pandemics needs 'social' emphasis

 