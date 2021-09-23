SP claims drastic 'fall' in UP's per capita income

Akhilesh claims drastic 'fall' in UP's per capita income; data says otherwise

Attacking the BJP government, he said it had promised 'achhe din' but now it should tell people how to deal with the economic crisis

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that there has been a drastic "fall" in the per capita income in UP but the data used by him did not substantiate this.

In a Hindi tweet, he said in comparison to his party's government, the per capita income in the state has "come down to a third" during the current BJP regime.

Akhilesh said this tagging a graph, which showed compounded annual growth rate of per capita income of UP falling from 5 per cent to 1.8 per cent since financial year 2013, when his party's government was in power.

"In comparison to the SP government, the per capita income in UP has come down to about one third during the time of the BJP government. Inflation has been manifold but the interest rate on savings in the bank has halved," Akhilesh said.

Attacking the BJP government, he said it had promised "achhe din" but now it should tell people how to deal with the economic crisis.

He posted newspaper clippings, showing poor state of a government hospital and a girl walking on a divider holding an electricity pole.

