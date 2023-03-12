Akhilesh shares video of IPS officer soliciting Rs 20 lakh bribe, asks govt for action

After an old video of an IPS officer demanding money from a businessman did rounds on social media on Sunday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh asking it whether it will take "bulldozer" action against him.

A video of an IPS officer showed up on media on Sunday in which he was seen asking someone on a video call to arrange for Rs 20 lakh.

The purported video has been stated to be of the time when the officer was posted in Meerut district.

"After this video of an IPS demanding money in UP, will the direction of bulldozers change towards him or will the BJP government get rid of the matter by adding one more name to the list of absconding IPS? The people of UP are seeing the reality of BJP's zero-tolerance towards crime," SP President said on Twitter, posting a 10-second portion of the video.

उप्र में एक आईपीएस की वसूली के इस वीडियो के बाद क्या बुलडोज़र की दिशा उनकी तरफ़ बदलेगी या फिर फ़रार आईपीएस की सूची में एक नाम और जोड़कर संलिप्त भाजपा सरकार ये मामला भी रफ़ा-दफ़ा करवा देगी। उप्र की जनता देख रही है कि ये है अपराध के प्रति भाजपा की झूठी ज़ीरो टालरेंस की सच्चाई। pic.twitter.com/JsMAhzRFPU — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 12, 2023

Meerut Police in its reply on Twitter said, "This video is over 2 years old and does not have any connection with Meerut. Probe has been completed in the matter."