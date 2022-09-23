Akhilesh, SP MLAs meet UP Governor to seek 'justice' for Azam Khan

Akhilesh meets UP Guv to seek 'justice' for Azam Khan

Azam Khan has now been accused of stealing books that have allegedly been recovered from his Jauhar University

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  Sep 23 2022, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 12:31 ist
Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI File Photo

A delegation of Samajwadi Party MLAs led by Akhilesh Yadav met Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Friday morning in connection with the alleged victimisation of senior SP MLA Mohd Azam Khan.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Akhilesh Yadav said, "We have apprised the Governor about the manner in which Azam Khan and his family members are again being targeted by the state government and implicated in false cases. We have urged the governor to direct the state government to stop this victimisation of political leaders."

The SP leader further said that Azam Khan had not been keeping well and has been admitted to hospital several times after his release from jail earlier this year. He recently underwent a heart surgery in a Delhi hospital.

It is noteworthy that Azam Khan has now been accused of stealing books that have allegedly been recovered from his Jauhar University. He has also been accused of theft of almirahs and a safety vault.

Azam Khan
Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
India News

