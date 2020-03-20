All Delhi malls to be shut, pharmacies exempt: Kejriwal

All Delhi malls to be closed, grocery and pharmacy stores exempted: CM Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 20 2020, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 14:54 ist
People wearing masks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic cross Raisina Hill road in New Delhi, Thursday, March 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

All malls in the national capital will be closed in view of the COVID-19 threat but grocery and pharmacy stores in them are exempt, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday.

"In view of the prevailing situation, we are closing down all malls (except grocery, pharmacy and vegetable shops in them)," Kejriwal tweeted. 

