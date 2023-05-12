Allahabad HC orders 'scientific survey' of 'shivling' in Gyanvapi Mosque 

In a significant judgement the Allahabad High Court on Friday ordered a ''scientific survey'' of the shivling, which was allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque during the videography survey of the premises last year. This overturned the earlier decision of a Varanasi court, which had rejected the plea made by some Hindu women saying that it could 'damage' the structure which would be in violation of the Supreme Court order for safe keeping and preservation of the said 'shivling'.

A single bench comprising Justice Arvind Kumar Mishra passed the order on a petition by the Hindu women challenging the decision of the Varanasi court.

The court directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a scientific investigation through carbon dating to ascertain the age of the shivling without causing any damage to the 'shivling'.

The court had earlier directed the ASI to file a report stating if the carbon dating of the shivling could be done without causing any damage to it. The ASI had submitted its report to the court in a sealed cover on Thursday.

Four Hindu women had petitioned the court challenging the Varanasi court's ruling rejecting the plea for carbon dating of the 'shivling', which was allegedly found inside the Gyanvapi Mosque premises during a videography survey last year.

The Varanasi court had sought clarifications from the petitioners on whether it could order for a scientific investigation (carbon dating) of the 'shivling' and also if the 'shivling' could be made part of the case. The court had also heard the Muslim parties, which had opposed the plea for carbon dating.

The Hindu lawyers had claimed that a 'shivling' was found at a small pond after which the court had ordered sealing of the place. The lawyers representing the Muslim parties, however, refuted the claim and said that what was being called a 'shivling' was in fact a 'fountain'.

The premises had been a bone of contention between the two communities for the past several decades but there was renewed clamor to ''take back'' the Kashi Vishwanath Temple premises by the saffron outfits after the favourable decision of the apex court in the Ram Temple case.

The Hindu petitioners contended that a part of the temple had been demolished by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the 17th century. The Muslim side contended that the Mosque existed before the reign of Aurangzeb and also claimed that the same had also been mentioned in the land records.