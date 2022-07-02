Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair denied bail, sent to 14-day judicial custody

A Delhi court on Saturday rejected a plea for bail moved by Alt News co-founder Muhammad Zubair in view of pendency of investigation and gravity of charges, including illegal receipt of funds from Pakistan, Syria and other countries alleged against him in a case related to hurting religious sentiments and promoting enmity for his 2018 tweet.

The court remanded him to 14 days judicial custody, amid allegation by his counsel of passing information on bail order before pronouncement of the order.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria pronounced the order in the evening, saying "Since the matter is at initial stage of investigation and in view of overall facts and circumstances of the case and nature and gravity of the offences alleged against the accused, no ground for grant of bail is made out."

However, Zubair's counsel accused Delhi police of unauthorisedly leaking the information on rejection of bail application in the afternoon even before the formal pronouncement of the order.

“It is extremely scandalous and speaks volume of rule of law in Country that even before judge has assembled, police has leaked to media," advocate Soutik Banerjee said.

During the hearing, special public prosecutor Atul Srivastava opposed the bail plea contending that he has remained non cooperative and there was a lot of investigation to be made with regard to how, why and when he received foreign funds or donations or money, from Pakistan, Syria and other Arab countries.

"He is a director of a company and getting foreign funds and donations. It has to be enquired into. Therefore this court should not give him bail," the prosecutor said, adding the police have invoked Section 35 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulations) Act and destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy under the IPC.

Advocate Vrinda Grover, appearing for Zubair, contended the applicant is co founder of leading fact checking portal, launched in 2017 to combat the menace of fake news, misinformation and disinformation. The work done by the applicant has been acknowledged by many and has been widely reported. "The applicant is targetted with baseless and mala fide FIRs to deter him from performing his journalistic duties," she said.

The prosecutor, however, said there is every likelihood of the applicant being required for further police remand.

Grover, however, alleged that the idea of the Delhi police was to trap me in a case. "I have already undergone and suffered five days police custody. I respond to notices. I am not required for custodial interrogation. They are themselves saying send me to judicial custody," she said on behalf of Zubair.

Seeking bail for Zubair, Grover said that he had not tampered with any kind of evidences as all the evidence is electronically available.

Arrested on June 27 by Delhi police Special Cell, Zubair has remained in police custody of five days. He was to be taken to his Bengaluru residence for recovery of his mobile phone and laptop.