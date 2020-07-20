Always knew Sachin Pilot as 'worthless' person, but kept quiet in party’s interest: Ashok Gehlot

Always knew Sachin Pilot was a worthless person: Gehlot

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jul 20 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 20 2020, 16:20 ist
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot and rebel MLA Sachin Pilot. Credits: PTI Photo

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday described his former deputy Sachin Pilot as a “worthless’ person, “doing nothing”, but said he raised no question over it in the party’s interest.

In his statement, he, however, did not name him.

For latest updates on Rajasthan political crisis, click here

He said no demand was raised to change the PCC president, a post which Pilot held for the last seven years in Rajasthan.

Gehlot said he "used to talk about a conspiracy to topple his government but nobody believed that he (Pilot), having an innocent face, good command over English and Hindi and influence over the media across the country, can do this”.

“Rajasthan is the only state where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years. We knew that nothing is happening here. We knew he is “nikamma” (worthless) and “nakara” (idle), still, we did not question this in the interest of the party,” Gehlot told reporters. 

