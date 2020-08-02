Amar Singh's mortal remains brought to Delhi from Singapore

Amar Singh's remains brought to Delhi from Singapore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 02 2020, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2020, 22:21 ist
Samajwadi party leader Amar Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

The mortal remains of Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh were brought to the national capital on Sunday evening from Singapore, where he breathed his last, sources close to the family said.

Singh (64) died in a Singapore hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments, on Saturday.

His mortal remains were brought to Delhi in a chartered aircraft, the sources said, adding that Singh's wife Pankaja was also on the plane.

The cremation will take place at the Chhatarpur crematorium on Monday morning.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, Singh's last rites will be performed in the presence of a limited number of people, the sources said.

The former Samajwadi Party leader had undergone a kidney transplant in 2011 and was not keeping well for a long time. 

