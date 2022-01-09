Amarinder’s Punjab Lok Congress appoints 5 VPs, 17 general secretaries

Punjab Lok Congress appoints 5 VPs, 17 gen secretaries

PTI
  • Jan 09 2022, 21:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2022, 21:47 ist
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh. Credit: AFP File Photo

Former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday appointed five vice presidents and 17 general secretaries for his newly launched political outfit Punjab Lok Congress.

General secretary in-charge (Organisation) Kamal Sain said the order for new appointments at the party posts were issued on Sunday.

The five vice-presidents are Amrik Singh Aliwal, Prem Mittal, Farzana Alam, Harjinder Singh Thekedar and Sanjay Inder Singh Bunny Chahal.

The general secretaries include Rajwinder Kaur Bhagike, Rajinder Singh Raja, Pushpinder Singh Bhandari and Sarita Sharma.

Rohit Kumar Sharma has been appointed Mohali’s district president and advocate Sandeep Gorsi has been appointed as the chairman of PLC’s Legal Cell, he said.

Notably, the BJP has stitched an alliance with the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt) and the Punjab Lok Congress, led by Amarinder Singh, who quit the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year.

The state will vote on February 14 and the counting will take place on March 10.

