Amarinder Singh, Kirron Kher, Harsimrat Kaur Badal congratulate Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu

The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old model-actor was crowned the winner

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher and former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu for becoming Miss Universe 2021.

“Congratulations to Harnaaz Sandhu on being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Once again a daughter of India makes the nation proud. Best wishes for all your future endeavours beta!,” said Amarinder in a tweet.

Sandhu made history on Monday as she was crowned Miss Universe 2021 -- beating contestants from 79 countries -- 21 years after India last brought home the title.

Only two Indians before Sandhu have won the coveted title - actors Sushmita Sen in 1994 and Lara Dutta in 2000.

The 70th edition of the event was held in Eilat, Israel, where the 21-year-old model-actor was crowned the winner.

Kher in a tweet said, "Such a proud moment for India as the crown comes home after 21 years!"

Former union minister and Bathina MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal too congratulated 'Punjab Di Beti' for her achievement.

“Congratulations to 'Punjab Di Beti' #HarnaazSandhu for being crowned as #MissUniverse2021. Your hard work & dedication are an inspiration for all the girls as well as the youth of our country. It's a proud moment for not only Punjab but the entire nation,” she said in a tweet.

 

