Greater Bengaluru Authority: Five corporations get work allocated between two senior officers

<p>Bengaluru: Weeks after forming five corporations, the state government on Monday issued an order allocating works between two senior officers.</p>.<p>While the commissioner will be overall in charge, the new order has demarcated responsibilities between an IAS officer and KAS officer.</p>.Outer Bengaluru in worst shape as dataset shows reality of pothole conditions.<p>The order states additional commissioner (development) will be in charge of engineering, forests, ecology and climate change (mostly upkeep of parks), education, information technology, and welfare.</p>.<p>The additional commissioner (revenue) will be responsible for revenue, survey, advertisement, markets, admin, communication and coordination, elections, solid waste management, health (public health, clinical, trade license), animal husbandry, trade, and investment.</p>