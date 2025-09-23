Bengaluru passenger detained for attempting to enter cockpit midair  

<p>Bengaluru: A passenger on board a Varanasi-bound Air India Express flight from Bengaluru on Monday attempted to enter the cockpit area midair while looking for the lavatory, but was unsuccessful.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on flight IX 1086, which took off from the Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal 2 at 8 am and landed in Varanasi at 10.27 am.</p>.<p>A well-placed source with the airline said, "The young male passenger, who claimed to be a first-time flyer, attempted to enter the passcode to enter the cockpit area, but was unsuccessful. It all happened in a fraction of a second, and our staff immediately escorted him back to his seat."</p>.<p>The airline has since classified the passenger a 'Level 3 Unruly Passenger', which applies to a passenger who partakes in life-threatening behaviour.</p>.Bengaluru's HAL airport to reopen before 2033 for commercial flights?.<p><strong>On no-fly list</strong></p>.<p>"The cockpit is a sanitised zone, and any attempt to enter it is considered a safety breach.</p>.<p>"The passenger will be put on a no-fly list, and as protocol, we will also be sharing the information with other airlines. We also informed the authorities concerned immediately, and are cooperating with the investigation," he added.</p>.<p>"We reaffirm that robust safety and security protocols are in place and were not compromised," Air India Express said in a statement.</p>.<p>In Varanasi, officials said that CISF personnel detained the passenger and his eight companions as soon as their aircraft landed and handed them over to local Phoolpur police, where they were <br />interrogated.</p>.<p>All nine people are residents of Bengaluru and were visiting Varanasi for a <br />pilgrimage.</p>