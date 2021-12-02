Amit Shah lays stone for university in Saharanpur

Amit Shah lays foundation stone for university in Saharanpur

The university will be constructed at a cost of Rs 92 crore over 50.43 acres and is named after Shakumbari Devi, a deity

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Dec 02 2021, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 16:16 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday laid the foundation stone for Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpur’s Behat Assembly constituency.

Shah laid the foundation stone in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, just months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The university will be constructed at a cost of Rs 92 crore over 50.43 acres and is named after Shakumbari Devi, a deity whose temple is in Behat, revered throughout western UP.

Shah's visit to the region came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to repeal the Centre’s farm laws, against which protests were being held in western UP.

Of the seven Assembly seats falling in Saharanpur district, the BJP currently holds four. Two are held by the Congress and one is with the Samajwadi Party.

Of 80 Assembly seats in region, the BJP currently holds 60. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Amit Shah
India News
Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Gaming, comedy videos rule YouTube in India in 2021

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

Will 'Marakkar' emerge as a blockbuster?

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

US is world's biggest plastic polluter, finds report

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

New dinosaur species had a unique slashing tail

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

Mysteries of Omicron variant may take weeks to untangle

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

DH Toon | Modi govt has 'no clue' what's happening

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

 