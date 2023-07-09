Shah speaks to L-Gs of Delhi, J&K over rain situation

Amit Shah speaks to L-Gs of Delhi and J&K, takes stock of rain situation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 09 2023, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2023, 19:25 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to the lieutenant governors of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir and enquired about the situation in the union territories in the wake of the incessant rains, sources said.

Shah also took an update from the Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha about the Amarnath pilgrimage which was suspended due to the heavy rains.

“In view of incessant rains in the capital, the Union home minister spoke to L-G Delhi V K Saxena and took updates."

Also Read: Monsoon rains go from 10% deficit to surplus in 8 days

“The home minister also spoke to L-G of the Jammu and Kashmir and took updates about Amarnath pilgrimage which was suspended due to heavy rains,” a source said.

Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said.

An interaction between a western disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall.

The Amarnath pilgrimage resumed on Sunday from Panjtarni and Sheshnag base camps after remaining suspended for three days due to inclement weather in Kashmir, officials said.

As soon as the skies cleared around the cave shrine, authorities opened the gates and allowed the stranded devotees to offer prayers at the naturally formed ice-lingam in south Kashmir Himalayas, they said.

