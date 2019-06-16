Amit Shah to visit Kashmir on June 30

Amid speculations of delimitation, Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on June 30.



This would be Shah’s first visit to the state after winning parliament election and taking charge of the Home Ministry. On his maiden visit as Home Minister, Shah is scheduled to pay obeisance at the Shri Amarnathji Shrine in south Kashmir Himalayas.



“Shah will perform traditional Pooja at Amarnath cave and later review the security situation in the Valley. During the visit he would be briefed about the security situation in Kashmir, particularly the drills carried out for the safety of Amarnath pilgrims,” sources told DH.



On June 4, immediately after the formation of the new government, Shah was given a detailed presentation on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and BJP’s demand for carrying out a delimitation exercise for getting more seats for Jammu region in the state assembly.



“Discussion on delimitation exercise will also be on the agenda of the Home Minister’s visit to Kashmir. Besides party’s roadmap for upcoming Assembly elections and its membership drive will be the focus of the meetings in Kashmir,” they said and added the Home Minister will be briefed about the ground situation in the sensitive state by top officials of police and security agencies.



A senior state BJP leader said Shah will also meet senior functionaries for strengthening the party and bolster its prospects in the Assembly elections.



“We had given the slogan of 44 plus in 2014 but after 2019 Lok Sabha elections this slogan has become a reality. Party led on all segment in Jammu province and also in Tral constituency of Kashmir beside a clean sweep in Ladakh,” he said.



“PDP is on the path of destruction, National Conference is shrinking and present in a few districts of Kashmir and Congress has become a non-existent entity. Shah will discuss the possibilities with the state leaders as how to increase BJP’s footprints in Kashmir valley,” the leader added.