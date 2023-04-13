Another soldier dies in Bathinda from gunshot wound, link with previous incident ruled out

A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 pm on April 12, 2023 at Bathinda Military Station.
The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and its cartridge case were found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region. He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.
The soldier had returned from leave on April 11, 2023. The case purportedly seems to be of attempted suicide.
There is no connection whatsoever with the incident that took place at 04:30 am on the same day at Bathinda Military Station.
