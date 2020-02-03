Anti-CAA Protests: Second incident of firing at Jamia Millia Islamia University

Jamia witnesses second incident of firing in 3 days

In the wake of two incidents of firing against anti-CAA protesters in Delhi, this is the third such incident that took place around the Shaheen Bagh-Jamia area

Akash Sriram, DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 03 2020, 01:08am ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2020, 02:27am ist

Two unidentified people fired bullets outside the gate of the university. Eyewitnesses told officials that the miscreants fired shots and fled on a scooter.

People gathered in protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following an incident of firing at gate No. 5 of the university.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and others gathered outside Jamia Nagar Police station to file a complaint.

The Jamia Coordination Committee which was formed to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act said in a tweet that no one was injured.

“The attackers were on red scooty. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket”, tweeted the committee

“Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534,” conveyed the statement.

This is the third incident of a gun being discharged against anti-CAA protesters in the past week around the Jamia-Shaheen Bagh area. 

On Thursday January 30, a 17-year-old fired at anti-CAA agitators from Jamia Millia Islamia who were marching towards Rajghat, the gunshot injured a student.

A  25-year-old gunman, Kapil Gujjar fired two rounds aimed at the sky in Shaheen Bagh, threatening protesters.

 

