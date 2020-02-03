Anti-CAA Protests: Second incident of firing at Jamia Millia Islamia University

Two unidentified people fired bullets outside the gate of the university. Eyewitnesses told officials that the miscreants fired shots and fled on a scooter.

People gathered in protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following an incident of firing at gate No. 5 of the university.

Students of Jamia Millia Islamia and others gathered outside Jamia Nagar Police station to file a complaint.

#WATCH Delhi: People gather in protest outside Jamia Millia Islamia University following an incident of firing at gate no.5 of the university. 2 scooty-borne unidentified people had fired bullets at the spot. SHO (Station house officer) is present at the spot. Investigation is on pic.twitter.com/EKlxQPBVum — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2020

The Jamia Coordination Committee which was formed to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act said in a tweet that no one was injured.

“The attackers were on red scooty. One of the miscreants was wearing a red jacket”, tweeted the committee

“Firing has taken place at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing a red jacket and driving a red scooty having vehicle no. 1532 or 1534,” conveyed the statement.

*Jamia Coordination Committee* *Urgent* Firing has been done at Gate No.5 of Jamia Millia Islamia right now by two unidentified persons. As per report, one of them was wearing Red Jacket and driving a Red Scooty having Vehicle no. 1532.

No injury as far now.

@ndtv @BBCHindi — Jamia Coordination Committee (@Jamia_JCC) February 2, 2020

This is the third incident of a gun being discharged against anti-CAA protesters in the past week around the Jamia-Shaheen Bagh area.

On Thursday January 30, a 17-year-old fired at anti-CAA agitators from Jamia Millia Islamia who were marching towards Rajghat, the gunshot injured a student.

A 25-year-old gunman, Kapil Gujjar fired two rounds aimed at the sky in Shaheen Bagh, threatening protesters.