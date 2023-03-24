Are Congress, Rahul above law of the land: Union minister Bhupender Yadav

Are Congress, Rahul above law of land: Bhupender Yadav

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 24 2023, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 17:11 ist
Bhupender Yadav. Credit: AFP File Photo

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday hit out at the Congress for raising questions on a Gujarat court convicting Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case, and asked if they consider themselves above the law of the land.

Yadav, a prominent OBC leader, noted that the court convicted Gandhi following due process of law.

“Are Congress party and Rahul Gandhi higher than the law of the country?...Is it a national leader's job to abuse and insult a surname of the OBC society?” the senior BJP leader asked at a press conference.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi disqualified from LS; Cong says will fight 'legally and politically', BJP terms action 'lawful'

“I believe Congress party and Rahul Gandhi are guilty of hurling abuse at the entire OBC community in the country,” he said, adding, “Everybody should respect the court verdict". 

A court in Surat on Thursday sentenced Gandhi to two years jail in a case filed against him over his "Modi surname" remarks. Yadav also slammed Gandhi for his recent democracy remarks in the UK and accused him of hurling abuses and telling lies.

The Congress leader has not just insulted a caste or a society with his remarks for which he has been convicted by the court, he has also insulted “India, Constitution of India and democratic process in India” with his recent comments in London, he charged.

“His words reflect his mindset about the OBC society and other smaller (lower caste) societies,” he added.

