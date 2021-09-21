Army chopper goes down in J&K's Udhampur

An Army chopper has gone down in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.
The incident occurred in the Shivgarh Dhar area of the district between 10.30 am to 10.45 am, they said.
A pilot was brought out of the chopper by the locals, they said, adding the helicopter belongs to the Army Aviation Corps.
A defence spokesman at the Northern Command said that there has been an incident.
Details are being ascertained, he said. "The Army will issue a statement", he added.
A top district official said that a police party has rushed to the remote area and it will take them some time to reach there.
