Army officer shoots himself dead in Jammu & Kashmir's Ramban

Army officer shoots himself dead in J&K's Ramban

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately

  Dec 12 2021
Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is on. Credit: iStock Photo

A 29-year-old Army Major allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Major Parvinder Singh, a resident of Delhi, was at his residential quarter inside the camp at Mahubal in the Khari area of Banihal when he fatally shot himself with an AK assault rifle Saturday night, the officials said.

They said the officer had joined the camp as company commander recently.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said. Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is on, they added.

